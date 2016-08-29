Serving time with class at ORW

Ohio Women’s Reformatory inmates Roxanne, left, and Jamie, right, prepare for class in the prison’s construction technology course last week. Construction technology, like other classes, offer hands-on experience and, in some cases, professional certification in the corresponding field.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

Inmates taking vocational courses at local prison

Editor’s note: At the request of Ohio Reformatory officials, only the first names of inmates were used in this story.

Erica, an inmate at the local Ohio Reformatory for Women, is making the best of her time in prison by going to school.i

