Municipal Court

Speeding – Jessie E. Orahood, 690 Stocksdale Drive, Apt 15A, dismissed, $28 costs.

No front plate – Jessie E. Orahood, 690 Stocksdale Drive, Apt 15A, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brittney L. Bakenhaster, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kristin M. Arnett, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Matthew Beany, 714 North Maple St., Apt C10, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trey D. Schober, Northwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Harrison Hobart, Mt. Gilead, $72 fine, $88 costs.

No mud flap – Jessica L. Crabtree, Circleville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Theft – Annie Bickerstaff, 19420 Dog Leg Road, dismissed, $260 costs.

No OL – Lynnette R. Smalley, Waynesfield, $150 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Ricky B. Aaron, Detroit, MI, $600 fine, $300 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Ricky B. Aaron, Detroit, MI, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Crystal L. Cress, Prospect, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Mia S. Gabel, Mt. Vernon, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Shane A. Miller, Plain City, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Irma E. Carrillo, 422 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to display – Todd A. Patrick, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Adam J. Dick, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No head lights – Austin J. Madsen, 1588 Meadowlark Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas L. Taylor, 304 North Cherry St., Apt 2, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Anna M. Traini, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth M. Kinder, 527 Wet Fourth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overweight – Matthew A. Crain, Sunbury, $317 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jason S. Gallagher, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard G. Shover, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cody M. Erwin, 1231 Woodline Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

License forfeit – Isaleen L. Sutton, Columbus, dismissed, $196 costs.

No OL – Isaleen L. Sutton, Columbus, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Violate protect order – Vernon E. Swinning, 213 East Seventh St., $600 fine, $500 susp., $136 costs, 90 days jail 74 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Samuel A. Long, 230 Buckeye St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – James Webb, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 9, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – James Webb, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 9, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Persist disorderly conduct – William R. Williamson, Plain City, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

No OL – Christopher Brown Sr., Columbus, $150 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – Danny L. Moore Jr., Marion, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Angela J. Barker, Columbus, $25 fine, $25 costs.

Comments

comments