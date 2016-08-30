No plume of water when crash snaps off fire hydrant in city

Shown above, a Marysville Police Officer takes photos at the scene of a crash off Delaware Avenue Monday morning which damaged a fire hydrant, uprooting it from the ground. According to Marysville Water Superintendent Scott Sheppeard, Marysville uses hydrants designed not to spew water when damaged.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

––––

Those driving on Delaware Avenue Monday morning may have seen an uprooted fire hydrant, lying a few feet from a hole in the ground.

