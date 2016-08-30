Crash, spill force evacuation of school

Students from Jonathan Alder’s Canaan Middle School were evacuated about 3 p.m. Monday after a crash at the intersection of U.S. 42 at Price-Hilliards Road. Officials noticed a truck involved in the crash carrying a potentially toxic liquid was leaking. Students were taken to an orchard just north of the crash site. Officials said several students became excited and short of breath during the incident.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

––––

Schools and homes in northern Madison County were evacuated Monday after a crash caused what officials believed a toxic chemical spill.

Comments

comments