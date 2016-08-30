FHS spikers remain unbeaten with four-set win over Triad

Brooklyn Kleiber (5) of Fairbanks goes up to stop a shot by Triad’s Kendell Hughes (13) during an Ohio Heritage Conference volleyball match on Monday. The Lady Panthers won in four sets. Also pictured are Lindsay Walker (background) of Fairbanks and Triad’s Sydney Propst (3).

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The Fairbanks High School varsity volleyball squad is still unbeaten after a victory over neighboring Triad on Monday evening.

