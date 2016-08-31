According to police reports

A resident of South Main Street contacted police about 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, to report identity theft.

About 8:43 a.m., Tuesday, police responded to an attempted suicide. A Restoration Drive resident was transported to Memorial Hospital.

A resident of Village Drive reported an incident of menacing by stalking at about 3:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were contacted about 5:25 p.m., Tuesday by a Weaver Road resident reporting suspicious conditions.

According to sheriff’s reports

Deputies were called to a home in the 19000 block of Dog Leg Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend at about 1:33 a.m., Tuesday. A report was taken.

Deputies took custody of Anthony L. Hucle, 58, of Marysville, about 7:27 a.m., Tuesday. Hucle was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to Marysville Municipal Court.

A report was taken after a resident in the 23000 block of Kinney Pike contacted deputies at 9:04 a.m., Tuesday. The resident reported that a picture window had been damaged.

Deputies went to a home in the 12000 block of Dover County Line Road about 9:48 a.m., Tuesday to investigate a domestic dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend. No report was taken.

At 10:05 a.m., Tuesday, deputies investigated a property damage crash from Monday at the U.S. 33 off ramp onto state Route 161. The crash occurred Monday when a 2013 Chevy Cruze hit the back of a 2016 Honda CR-V, while the CR-V was waiting on a traffic signal. A report was taken.

A deputy was sent to the 9000 block of Woodbine Way about 12:57 p.m., Tuesday, to investigate a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. No report was taken.

A Greenfield Drive resident, in Milford Center, reported about 1:07 p.m., Tuesday that items delivered by Federal Express had been taken.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Police Department responded to a home in the 19000 block of White Stone Road about 1:08 p.m., Tuesday to search for a missing person. The woman was later found and taken to Memorial Hospital.

Kimberly A. Barry, 50, of Plain City, was issued a citation for driving without an operator’s license. About 3:41 p.m., Tuesday, Barry was driving a 2007 Ford Focus on U.S. 33. As she was exiting onto state Route 161, she hit the back of a 2007 International truck. Deputies investigated the property damage crash and issued a report.

A business in the 8000 block of U.S. 42 contacted the sheriff’s office to report the misuse of a business credit card. At 4:06 p.m., Tuesday, deputies investigated the fraud claim, but no report was issued.

A deputy was sent to the 21000 block of Raymond Road about 5:31 p.m., Tuesday, to investigate the theft of appliances from a rental home. The deputy issued a report on the theft.

About 7:01 p.m., Tuesday, a deputy went to a home in the 15000 block of Watkins Road to investigate damage to several cable wires. The deputy issued a report.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

