Prep golfers have successful matches

Jonathan Alder boy’s golf team topped Marion Pleasant, 170-171, on Tuesday at Buck Ridge Golf Course.

Jed Charpie of Pleasant was the medalist with a 39.

Triad teams successful

Triad’s boys downed Springfield Catholic Central, 173-185, at Woodland Golf Club on Tuesday.

Springfield Catholic Central’s Foley was the medalist of the match with a 36.

MHS golfers place second

The Marysville ladies placed second during a tri-match against Pickerington North and Gahanna at Turnberry Golf Course on Tuesday.

Panthers claim top score

The Fairbanks boys shot a 158 to claim victory during a triangular match over Southeastern (173) and Madison Plains (181) at Locust Hills on Tuesday.

NU wins outing

North Union’s girls won a tri-match against Jonathan Alder and Buckeye Valley, 207-209-223 at Rolling Meadows Golf Club on Tuesday.

Comments

comments