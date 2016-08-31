Prep golfers have successful matches

Jonathan Alder boy’s golf team topped Marion Pleasant, 170-171, on Tuesday at Buck Ridge Golf Course.
Jed Charpie of Pleasant was the medalist with a 39.
Triad teams successful
Triad’s boys downed Springfield Catholic Central, 173-185, at Woodland Golf Club on Tuesday.
Springfield Catholic Central’s Foley was the medalist of the match with a 36.
MHS golfers place second
The Marysville ladies placed second during a tri-match against Pickerington North and Gahanna at Turnberry Golf Course on Tuesday.
Panthers claim top score
The Fairbanks boys shot a 158 to claim victory during a triangular match over Southeastern (173) and Madison Plains (181) at Locust Hills on Tuesday.
NU wins outing
North Union’s girls won a tri-match against Jonathan Alder and Buckeye Valley, 207-209-223 at Rolling Meadows Golf Club on Tuesday.