Seniors for the Marysville High School volleyball team are from left, Kendra Thibaut, Kennedy Dunn, Kassidi Davisson and Hunter Rivers. (Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

The Lady Monarch varsity volleyball squad had little trouble sweeping Franklin Heights 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 on Tuesday.

Lady Cardinals win

Triad’s varsity volleyball squad downed Kenton 25-12, 25-23, 25-13. Tori Thomas tallied 10 points and Jennifer Sizemore added nine.

