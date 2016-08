Several of these returning letter winners helped the Marysville High School girls tennis squad beat Central Crossing on Tuesday. Veterans for MHS are from left, Lydia Romine, Kylie Wells, Lauren Markert, Anne Grimm, Emily McDonald and Kiya Miller. (Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

Marysville’s girls tennis team upped its record to 3-2 on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory over Central Crossing.

