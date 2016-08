Fairbanks’ Charlie Scheiderer (27) and Griffin Justus (7) bring down a Benjamin Logan ball carrier during last week’s game. The Panthers will open the home portion of their season on Friday against Waynesfield-Goshen.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

A Waynesfield-Goshen football team depleted in manpower will provide the opposition when Fairbanks (0-1) opens the home portion of its 2016 season on Friday evening.

