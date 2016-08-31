Civil Filings

City of Marysville vs. Cary D. Hampton, for plaintiff, $2,796.20.

Tracy S. Mabry vs. Daniel Caetta, for plaintiff, $4,334.09.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Brian P. Phelps, for plaintiff, $826.34.

Michigan Community Credit vs. James J. Morris, for plaintiff, $4,669.43.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jean Ann Damron, for plaintiff, $1,318.76.

General Audit Corporation vs. David M. Brown, for plaintiff, $1,777.80.

General Audit Corporation vs. Steven M. Woodson, for plaintiff, $889.21.

General Audit Corporation vs. Casey C. Brooks, for plaintiff, $2,024.27.

General Audit Corporation vs. Andrea L. Mullet, for plaintiff, $2,324.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Mary M. Methner, for plaintiff, $1,135.43.

Springleaf Financial vs. Andy Plummer, for plaintiff, $2,977.82.

General Audit Corporation vs. Walter I. Lester, for plaintiff, $2,538.85.

General Audit Corporation vs. Seth M. Skinner, for plaintiff, $333.09.

General Audit Corporation vs. Nadine Larue, for plaintiff, $157.50.

General Audit Corporation vs. April C. Grubbs, for plaintiff, $2,023.35.

General Audit Corporation vs. Alissa M. Campbell, for plaintiff, $1,123.83.

General Audit Corporation vs. Steven C. Dague, for plaintiff, $1,680.29.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Travis Spivey, for plaintiff, $1,574.96.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Teresa L. Travis, for plaintiff, $1,427.64.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Seth T. Phillips, for plaintiff, $2,669.87.

