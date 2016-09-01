Spaghetti carbonara, Cold cucumber mix, Brownie pizza

This might be wonderful for your next dinner!

Spaghetti carbonara

1 pkg. (1 lb.) spaghetti, uncooked

8 slices bacon, cut into 1-in. pieces

1 onion, finely chopped

4 oz. cream cheese, cubed, softened

1/2 C zesty Italian dressing

3 TBS grated Parmesan cheese

Cook spaghetti as directed on package, omitting salt. Meanwhile, cook and stir bacon and onions in large skillet on medium-high heat 8 min. or until bacon is crisp and onions are tender. Remove from skillet; drain. Wipe skillet with paper towel. Drain spaghetti. Immediately add to skillet with bacon mixture and all remaining ingredients; toss until cream cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended. Serves 8.

––––

Cold cucumber mix

2 cucumbers

1 small red onion

1-1/2 TBS salt

1 TBS plus 1 tsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. dried dill

Slice cucumber lengthwise, remove seeds, and chop in chunks. Thinly slice onion. In a colander, toss cucumber and onion with salt and let it sit and drain for 20 minutes. Press liquid out of vegetables and rinse well with cold water. In a medium bowl, combine vinegar and sugar and stir well. Add cucumber mixture and toss to coat. Stir in dill.

––––

Brownie pizza

1 box fudge brownie mix

1/4 C water

1/2 C vegetable oil

2 eggs

1/2 C M&Ms chocolate candies

1-1/4 C coarsely broken rippled potato chips

1/2 C Rolo Minis chewy caramels in milk chocolate (from 8-oz. bag)

2 TBS salted caramel topping

Heat oven to 350 degrees (325 for dark or nonstick pan). Generously grease or spray 2-in. pizza pan. In medium bowl, stir brownie mix, water, oil and eggs until well blended; spread in pan. Top with 1/4 cup of candy-coated chocolate candies. Sprinkle with potato chips and remaining candy-coated chocolate candies. Bake 24 to 26 minutes or until toothpick inserted 2 inches from center comes out almost clean. Cool 5 minutes; sprinkle evenly with chewy caramels in milk chocolate. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Drizzle with caramel.

––––

Thought – You can’t control everything. Your hair was put on your head to remind you of that.

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

