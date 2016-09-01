Spaghetti carbonara, Cold cucumber mix, Brownie pizza

This might be wonderful for your next dinner!
Spaghetti carbonara
1 pkg. (1 lb.) spaghetti, uncooked
8 slices bacon, cut into 1-in. pieces
1 onion, finely chopped
4 oz. cream cheese, cubed, softened
1/2 C zesty Italian dressing
3 TBS grated Parmesan cheese
Cook spaghetti as directed on package, omitting salt. Meanwhile, cook and stir bacon and onions in large skillet on medium-high heat 8 min. or until bacon is crisp and onions are tender. Remove from skillet; drain. Wipe skillet with paper towel. Drain spaghetti. Immediately add to skillet with bacon mixture and all remaining ingredients; toss until cream cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended. Serves 8.
––––
Cold cucumber mix
2 cucumbers
1 small red onion
1-1/2 TBS salt
1 TBS plus 1 tsp. white wine vinegar
1 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. dried dill
Slice cucumber lengthwise, remove seeds, and chop in chunks. Thinly slice onion. In a colander, toss cucumber and onion with salt and let it sit and drain for 20 minutes. Press liquid out of vegetables and rinse well with cold water. In a medium bowl, combine vinegar and sugar and stir well. Add cucumber mixture and toss to coat. Stir in dill.
––––
Brownie pizza
1 box fudge brownie mix
1/4 C water
1/2 C vegetable oil
2 eggs
1/2 C M&Ms chocolate candies
1-1/4 C coarsely broken rippled potato chips
1/2 C Rolo Minis chewy caramels in milk chocolate (from 8-oz. bag)
2 TBS salted caramel topping
Heat oven to 350 degrees (325 for dark or nonstick pan). Generously grease or spray 2-in. pizza pan. In medium bowl, stir brownie mix, water, oil and eggs until well blended; spread in pan. Top with 1/4 cup of candy-coated chocolate candies. Sprinkle with potato chips and remaining candy-coated chocolate candies. Bake 24 to 26 minutes or until toothpick inserted 2 inches from center comes out almost clean. Cool 5 minutes; sprinkle evenly with chewy caramels in milk chocolate. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Drizzle with caramel.
––––
Thought – You can’t control everything. Your hair was put on your head to remind you of that.
If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.
(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)
Spaghetti carbonara, Cold cucumber mix, Brownie pizza0
This might be wonderful for your next dinner!