According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Sixth Street reported money stolen from an unlocked vehicle Wednesday at 7:17 a.m.

A student a Marysville High School reported personal property stolen at the school Wednesday at 8 a.m.

A report was taken for graffiti spray painted on the restroom building and shelter house at McCartny Park Wednesday at 8:02 a.m.

An employee at a business on U.S. 36 reported a chainsaw stolen from the business Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.

A juvenile was arrested on Lakeview Drive for a probation violation through the Union County Juvenile Court Wednesday at 12:27 p.m.

An employee at a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported an attempted theft and ID fraud at the business Wednesday at 11:24 a.m.

A resident of Amrine Mill Road reported an unknown person spray painted the license plate on her vehicle Wednesday at 1:07 p.m.

An employee at a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft of a Bluetooth speaker from the business Wednesday at 1:54 p.m.

A staff member at Marysville High School reported a building had been broken into at the football field Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the North Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a home in the 22000-block of Treaty Line Road for a suicide attempt Wednesday at 3:32 a.m.

Deputies stopped a 1999 Cadillac Deville in the 16000-block of Route 347 for a traffic violation Wednesday at 7:12 a.m.

A deputy went to the North Central Correctional Institutes to take custody of Steven L. Anderson, 63, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 11:49 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence on Converse Avenue in Plain City to arrest Larry L. Liming, 63, of Plain City, for an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 6:16 p.m.

While assisting a Richwood Police Officer with a dispute in the 200-block of Grove Street, a deputy arrest Joshua M. Durst, 28, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 9:02 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 26000-block of Lunda Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday at 11:04 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Mary Grose, 44, of Marysville, was arrested for OVI and driving out of marked lanes on U.S. 33 Thursday at 12:22 a.m.

Comments

comments