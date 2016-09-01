MedFlight called to crash scene

A Richwood man was flown to The Ohio State University Medical Center after a crash on Industrial Parkway this morning. According to Marysville Police Chief Floyd Golden, at about 6:48 a.m., Debra Hunsicker, 52, of North Lewisburg, stopped in her vehicle for a school bus picking up children on Industrial Parkway in front of Hillcrest Drive. Adam Kaetzel, 24, of Richwood, rear-ended Hunsicker. Hunsicker had no visible injuries while Kaetzel was taken to OSU via MedFlight. Golden said nobody has been charged yet, as the crash is still under investigation.

