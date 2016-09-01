200 years of Milford Center history

This photo of the mill was taken circa 1910, and was built in 1893. The mill ultimately contributed to the community’s original name of Milford.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Editor’s note: The following history of Milford Center was created using information supplied by Union County Historical Society President Robert W. Parrott and a piece written by area historian Joe Clase entitiled “The History of Milford Center, Ohio.”

–––

For any community, 200 years of existence is something to celebrate.



The Penn Central Depot, shown above in a 1910 photo, once connected Milford Center to Delaware and Springfield by railroad.

(Photo submitted)



The image shows the South side of State Street in 1910, a block which housed the Richter Hotel. The building ultimately burned down, and has since been replaced by a gas station.

(Photo submitted)



Pictured above is a 1910 photo of the Big Darby Bridge heading into Milford Center.

(Photo submitted)



The image above shows the businesses on Mill Street as they stood in 1912.

(Photo submitted)



This photo shows a view, from an unknown date, looking east at State Street through the heart of Milford Center.

(Photo submitted)

Comments

comments