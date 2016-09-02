North Union spikers fall to JA

North Union’s Autumn Hudson spikes the ball into the net as Josie Duncan watches during a volleyball match versus Jonathan Alder on Thursday. Jonathan Alder was able to handle North Union with ease, winning all three sets of the match. North Union’s record fell to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

The Jonathan Alder volleyball team was able to defeat North Union Thursday night at North Union High School. The Pioneers handled the Wildcats with relative ease, sweeping all three sets to claim victory.

