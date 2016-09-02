Lady Monarch spikers rally for victory over Big Walnut

Marysville’s Lily Keber (right) sets the ball for Carissa Baker (7) during Thursday’s match against Big Walnut. The Lady Monarchs won the marathon contest in five sets.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
It took a marathon session, but the Marysville High School varsity volleyball team downed Big Walnut on Thursday evening.
Lady Monarch spikers rally for victory over Big Walnut0
