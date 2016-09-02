Marysville Journal-Tribune
Lady Monarch spikers rally for victory over Big Walnut

Marysville’s Lily Keber (right) sets the ball for Carissa Baker (7) during Thursday’s match against Big Walnut. The Lady Monarchs won the marathon contest in five sets.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
It took a marathon session, but the Marysville High School varsity volleyball team downed Big Walnut on Thursday evening.

