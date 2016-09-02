New men’s sport in town with Black Rhinos Rugby Club

Daniel Stevens (center), president and player for the Marysville Black Rhinos, is seen in action during a recent rugby game. The team is playing in Marysville after a lengthy tenure in Marion.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)
––––
A new men’s sports team recently made its debut in Marysville.
New men’s sport in town with Black Rhinos Rugby Club0
Daniel Stevens (center), president and player for the Marysville Black Rhinos, is seen in action during a recent rugby game. The team is playing in Marysville after a lengthy tenure in Marion.