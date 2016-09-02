Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»New men’s sport in town with Black Rhinos Rugby Club
0902-Rugby14

New men’s sport in town with Black Rhinos Rugby Club

0
By on Sports

Daniel Stevens (center), president and player for the Marysville Black Rhinos, is seen in action during a recent rugby game. The team is playing in Marysville after a lengthy tenure in Marion.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)
––––
A new men’s sports team recently made its debut in Marysville.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply