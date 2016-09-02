According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A report was taken for graffiti spray painted on a building on North Main Street Thursday at 1:25 p.m.

Ronnie Rain Spitler, 29, of Springfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Clark County Thursday at 2:50 p.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Court was reported as missing by caregivers Thursday at 1:49 p.m. The individual was later located at a friend’s residence.

A resident of West Eighth Street reported an unknown person attempted to gain entry to his residence through a window Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

A resident of Hickory Gate Drive reported several items stolen from an unlocked vehicle Thursday at 4:41 p.m.

Melissa Sue Rummell, 36, of U.S. 36, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Sixth Street Thursday at 5:27 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of child abuse at a residence on Sherwood Avenue Thursday at 6:13 p.m. A report was forwarded to Union County Children Services.

A resident of Milford Avenue was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after making threats of self harm Thursday at 10:43 p.m.

Heather Maria McCroskey, 24, of Milford Avenue, was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct following an incident at Memorial Hospital Friday at 1:29 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000-block of Weaver Road for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school Thursday at 10:05 a.m.

A deputy stopped a 1998 Ford on U.S. 42 on Industrial Parkway for a traffic violation Thursday at 10:26 p.m. After further investigation, Leslie J. Beachy, 22, of Plain City, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

Deputies went to a business in the 8100-block of Business Way to investigate threatening text messages and emails that are being received by an employee Thursday at 12:31 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 24000-block of Honda Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet and a 2007 Honda Thursday at 3:17 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 32000-block of Route 37 for two unruly juveniles Thursday at 4:56 p.m.

A deputy investigated unwanted telephone calls and text messages that are being received at a residence on Delaware Street in Raymond Thursday at 5:31 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 10000-block of U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet that struck a 2015 Honda Thursday at 5:38 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence on West Eighth Street in Marysville to arrest David A. Fabiny, 43, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 8:40 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District and the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to Route 37 near Ira Bean Parkway to investigate an injury crash involving a 1999 Harley motorcycle that struck a deer Thursday at 8:50 p.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 14000-blocko of Weaver Road for a suicide attempt Thursday at 9:16 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000-block of Pleasant Ridge Drive to investigate a domestic argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend Thursday at 10:12 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Corey A Shreve, 36, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 10:50 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with an Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper to take custody of Shila D. Hickox, 25, of Marion for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 10:55 p.m. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies went to a residence in the 8200-block of Hinton Mill Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Thursday at 11:01 p.m.

According Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

Comments

comments