Scotts employees Give Back to Gro

Pictured above, from left to right, Ashley Martino, Theresa Heyder and Ashley Doehring, all from the accounts payable department at Scotts Miracle-Gro, pull weeds and work to beautify the playground at Eljer Park in Marysville this morning. The group took a team building day to volunteer as part of the company’s Give Back to Gro initiative.
