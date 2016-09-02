North Union gridders roll to triumph over Triad

North Union senior running back Luke Krawczyk (31) runs through Triad junior Briley Harlan (6) to break a run. Krawczyk contributed 110 yards of rushing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

(Photo submitted)

––––

After building a 28-point lead in the first half, North Union would continue its winning ways for a second week in a row. The Wildcats cruised over the Triad Cardinals, 47-0.

