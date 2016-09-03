Pioneers down Zanesville

Austin Fooce of Jonathan Alder drags down Zanesville quarterback Aaron Clark as Trey Pugh (7) and Colton Swick (18) close in on the play. Clark tried to scramble to the sideline to avoid a sack but ended up throwing the ball in a last-ditch effort. The ball was intercepted and returned for a Jonathan Alder touchdown.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

After 48 minutes of play and seven touchdowns between Jonathan Alder and Zanesville High School, a victor arose from Volunteer Field.

Comments

comments