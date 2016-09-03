Fairbanks knocks the rust off the victory bell

Fairbanks senior receiver Jack Iannarino rings the victory bell after Friday evening’s home 56-7 triumph over Waynesfield. It was the Panthers’ first gridiron victory, and opportunity to ring the bell, since 2014. Details about all the area high school games may be found on pages 8 and 9 and more photos can be found on page 10.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

