Municipal Court

Fictitious plates – Luke B. Coldiron, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Emilie L. Smith, 304 North Cherry St., Apt 8, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John M. Westbeld, Kettering, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mallory Brink, Reynoldsburg, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – James O. Johnson, Canfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Joseph A. Maddux, Manchester, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Overweight – Edward R. McDonald, Mt. Gilead, $545 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Cynthia D. Nagel, Powell, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joel Ochoa, Plain City, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas Taylor, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Loan T. Tran, 795 Lone Rise Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew K. Zawilla, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – William S. Jang, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – David T. Rawlins, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Andrew M. Alltop, 1091 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – William D. Gribben, 1095 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Phillip D. Kauf, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ruth A. Brunswick, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Scott A. Klauda, 1762 Caraway Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – C. Richard Mills, 1057 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Nick Turner, 1577 Creekview Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Sadahiko Hayawawa, Scarsdale, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas G. Fallon, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Danny L. Carroll Jr., Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary V. Hinderman, Scottsdale, AZ, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joan C. Cook, 203 Buckeye St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Margo Core, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jorrell A. Johnson, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp., 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Jorrell A. Johnson, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $28 cosrts, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Nazir A. Lamin, Lima, $58 fine, $207 costs.

Speeding – Valerii Onufreychuk, Powell, TN, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Sharon K. Brown, Lakeview, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

No OL – Molly Dressman, Columbus, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alan R. Carter, Plain City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael W. Karam, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Shawn M. Chavis, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brittany L. Rodriquez, Three Rivers, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan D. Sadivnychy, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No motorcycle endorsement – Anthony J. Cardine, 21100 St. Rt. 245, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Anthony J. Cardine, 21100 St. Rt. 245, $58 fine, $28 costs.

