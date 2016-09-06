Municipal Court

Speeding – Samuel Doss, Urbana, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Christopher Hackworth, Marion, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jordan B. Iiams, Rushsylvania, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth Marvin, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kyle H. McCollum, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to transfer plates – Jeremy A. Morris, Milford Center, $58 fine, $89 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy A. Morris, Milford Center, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jordan T. Shaw, Irwin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth A. Skelton, 524 Fairwood Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Zachary J. Paige, 1069 Clovernoll Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cynthia Whiting, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ishita V. Aeri, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Roger A. Newhouse, Ottawa, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Non-compliance – Zachary A. Peterson, Milford Center, $1000 fine, $250 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Speeding – Zachary A. Peterson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Ravikiran Darbha, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bret M. Householder, Lithopolis, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Victor J. Robinson, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Barbara J. Banister, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Stuart Lenox, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ellen M. Meyer, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Skylar Prange, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Dean A. Clark, 19065 Easton Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Tenwalde, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric R. Allen, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donna J. Dickerson, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joel G. Cesar, Rockford, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James R. Spradin Jr., Ada, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher T. Fauth, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sergio Falcon Espinoza, Mexico City, MX, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Molly N. Dressman, St. Marys, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Taylor M. Sodders, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erin C. Wilson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher A. Gentis, 165 West Ninth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hngak Lian Sang, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Theresa A. Sadler, 471D Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Tashiana J. Green-Jones, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Pedestrian viol – Shawn E. Stallworth, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donald Vanskiver, Sidney, $55 fine, $168 costs.

Speeding – Jamie A. Nunamaker, Columbus, $22 fine, $58 costs.

