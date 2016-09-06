Fairbanks hosts annual cross country invitational

Kyle Craig runs just ahead of Chris Long of Fairbanks and Parker Shope of Fellowship Christian at the second annual Panther Invitational Saturday. Kyle Craig finished sixth and Chris Long finished eighth overall for the Fairbanks boy’s team.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

Fairbanks High School hosted the second annual Panther Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, where teams from around the local area ran a 3.1 mile race stretched across the Fairbanks school grounds to determine a winner.

