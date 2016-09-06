FHS Panthers club Northeastern in OHC boys soccer action

Fairbanks senior Logan Leeds (11) controls the ball against a Northeastern opponent Saturday afternoon. The Panthers rolled to a 9-0 victory.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
There was never any doubt from start to finish as to which school had the better boys soccer team Saturday afternoon.
FHS Panthers club Northeastern in OHC boys soccer action0
Fairbanks senior Logan Leeds (11) controls the ball against a Northeastern opponent Saturday afternoon. The Panthers rolled to a 9-0 victory.