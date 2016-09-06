Richwood Fair concludes

County singer J.T. Hodges is shown entertaining the crowd at the Richwood Fair Saturday evening. The fair began Tuesday and ended its run on Labor Day. Aside from the Hodges performance, crowd favorites at the event included a rodeo, truck pull and junior fair livestock sale.
(Photo submitted)
Richwood Fair concludes0
County singer J.T. Hodges is shown entertaining the crowd at the Richwood Fair Saturday evening. The fair began Tuesday and ended its run on Labor Day. Aside from the Hodges performance, crowd favorites at the event included a rodeo, truck pull and junior fair livestock sale.