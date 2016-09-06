Milford Center celebrates 200th birthday

Pictured above, the Fairbanks High School Marching Band performs in Milford Center’s Bicentennial Parade Saturday afternoon. Shown at below is the Union County Bicentennial Bell on display after the parade. The bell was cast when Ohio celebrated its 200th birthday, and was used Saturday as part of an events to celebrate Milford Center’s 200th birthday. Those attractions included local vendors selling their wares and live music. A large area was devoted to corn hole tournament, while barbecue was served throughout the day. Historically, the village was Union County’s original seat until 1822, when that honor was shifted to Marysville. The village also held the distinction of being a “post town” or a stop on the Pony Express during the nineteenth century.

(Journal-Tribune Photos by Will Channell)

