Municipal Court

Speeding – Abdirizak Idow, Columbus, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Non-compliance – Ashley N. Smith, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $247 costs.

Speeding – Mohamed A. Mahi, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Molly E. Thibaut, Kenton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to yield – Adam R. Prince, Urbana, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Seat belt – Melissa A. Rodgers, Sidney, $20 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Catherine L. Doran, 1228 Watkins Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robin L. Boots, Springfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Kurt N. Lemaster, 135 Hamlock Drive, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

No OL – Kurt N. Lemaster, 135 Hemlock Drive, $150 fine susp., $28 costs.

No OL – Charles E. Wilcox, Plain City, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Andrew Bunch, Marion, $55 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Amanda Baird, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth C. Jas, Lexington, MA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Deontre T. Baxter-Gordon, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Full-time attn – Amanda Logsdon, 765 East Lone Rise Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bethann Morey, 23999 Yearsley Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Shawn C. Seagraves, Hilliard, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Cody A. Slone, 17980 Cradler Turner Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Craig A. Smallwood, 23919 Yearsley Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gwendolyn M. O’Neal, Piqua, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alex M. Rhodes, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Blake E. Olding, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Adrian Gomez Torres, Puebla, MX, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shane P. Francis, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James W. Purdum, Milford Center, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Window tint – Douglas W. Lowe II, 17548 West Darby Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Physical control – Matthew Kinson, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – James P. Householder, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew W. Dejonghe, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Elise R. Elliott, Somerville, AL, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Follow too close – Wilber A. Figuer Cisneros, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kimberly A. Gillespie, Columbus, $15 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Andrew D. Morehart, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Ronald W. Butcher, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Heather L. Johnston, Washington Court House, $25 fine.

Speeding – Lane A. Wallace, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Andresa D. Galvao, Westerville, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Seat belt – John W. Adams, Ten Mile, TN, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Natalie N. Young, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

