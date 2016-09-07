According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Division of Police towed a vehicle that was abandoned on Sycamore Street Tuesday at 11:03 a.m.

A resident of Gallery Drive reported fraudulent bank activity Tuesday at 1:16 p.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported an unruly juvenile Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100-block of West Ottawa Street Monday at 12:37 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department were sent to a business in the 8600-block of Memorial Drive for a person experiencing a mental health crisis Monday at 8:14 a.m. The person was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, responded to a residence in the 12000-block of Jerome Road, for a possible medical emergency Monday at 9:44 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 18000-block of Dog Leg Road to investigate an injury crash on private property involving a 2011 Honda motorcycle that lost control and struck a van in the driveway Monday at 3:22 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 near Post Road for a property damage crash involving a 2002 Subaru and a 2008 Hyundai Monday at 3:33 p.m.

A deputy went to the Crawford County Jail to take custody of Shawn L. Miller, 44, of Forest, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 4:51 p.m.

A deputy assisted a Plain City Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300-block of Converse Avenue Monday at 5:22 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Jerome Township Fire Department, and the Pleasant Valley Fire District, responded to U.S. 33, west of U.S. 42, for an injury crash involving a 1995 Nissan truck and trailer that lost control, drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and drove back into the median before rolling over Monday at 8:55 p.m. Two victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000-block of U.S. 36 for a person possibly threatening suicide Monday at 7:22 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the 25000-block of Route 4 for an injury crash involving a 1998 Oldsmobile that lost control and rolled over Monday at 7:39 p.m. The driver, Jesse O. Smith, 23, of Radnor, was transported to Memorial Hospital. He was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence, failure to control and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000-block of Santa Barbara Drive for a juvenile threatening suicide Monday at 9:40 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a motel in the 10000-block of U.S. 42 to investigate a domestic dispute between a male and female Monday at 11:29 p.m.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail to pick up Logan Michael McClincy, 21, on an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 2:46 a.m.

Deputies went to the intersection of Eiterman Road and Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet that failed to yield at the entrance of the roundabout and struck a 2005 Honda Tuesday at 6:53 a.m. As a result, a citation was issued to Polly G. Rodenhausen, 56, of Marysville, for failure to yield.

Deputies went to a residence on Pleasant Street in Milford Center to investigate a report of a female subject receiving unwanted text messages Tuesday at 11:52 a.m. Both parties agreed to stop contacting each other.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department went to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 to investigate a report of a female subject threatening suicide Tuesday at 7:22 p.m. The female declined transport to the hospital. Samantha Ann Smith, 23, of Marysville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Ohio State University Police Department. She was transported to the county line where units from the OSU Police Department took custody of her.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

