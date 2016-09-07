Monarch spikers sweep conference match against Westland

Kendra Thibaut of Marysville jumps to spike the ball over the net as Sara Berkland (bottom) looks on. The Lady Monarchs swept Westland High School in three sets.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
In a warm gymnasium, a volleyball game was played Tuesday at the Marysville High School. If one were to stand outside of that gym you would see a team of ladies standing motionless, yelling at one another “out” as a serve is fired over the net. The ball traveling just beyond a white line painted on the floor as a referee raises an red flag over his head and waves it frantically. To someone new to the game of volleyball this may be a peculiar scene, but for the Lady Monarchs this is how they play the game.
Monarch spikers sweep conference match against Westland0
