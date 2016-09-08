Municipal Court

Seat belt – Jesse J. Cromlish, Richwood, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Heather A. Harrison, London, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ashley H. Worstell, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Full-time attn – Richard Chubb, Granville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jaime D. Hill, Quincy, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Kevin M. Krial, New Straitsville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Poorvi Bagdi, 1721 Caraway Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Holly E. Draughn, 508 West Fifth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Mark S. Brake, 14125 Sycamore Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kristen M. Ewing, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Kimberley S. Fahle, 1104 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Seth J. Fawn, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jordan E. Ferguson, Chillicothe, $30 fine, $20 susp., $76 costs.

Speeding – William M. Galsterer, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trevor C. Helmlinger, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paula L. Hutson, Pittsburgh, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Nitin Khasdeo, 364 Riverwind Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jarmica M. Lyons, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Durga P. Mavuduri, Cupertino, CA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Terry L. Myers, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Ren C. Phillips, East Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Steven J. Rizer, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Samantha S. Smith, Ashley, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Window tint – Merranda N. Ward, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donya B. Withem, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrea N. James, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Window tint – Evan M. Jenks, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Julie A. Storm, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bryan A. Lipsey, Detroit, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Terra E. Dague, 19887 Parrott Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Dean E. Bowsher Jr., 13973 Watkins Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – Carl W. Davis, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Donald M. Henshaw, 14201 Hinton Mill Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Harry A. Davis, Lewis Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Maxwell Schultz, New Bloomington, $150 fine, $210 costs.

Menacing – Grant Z. Writesel, Plain City, $250 fine, $162 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Brandon Channell, 136 Northcrest Drive, $125 fine, $145 costs.

Assured clear distance – Lindsay Bogner, Dublin, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Shane A. Madison, 10900 Industrial Pkwy, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Nathan Conner, 690 Milford Avenue, 24B, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Comments

comments