According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Division of Police recovered a wallet from a business on West Fifth Street Wednesday at 2:52 p.m.

A resident of Sassafras Lane reported a theft from the residence Wednesday at 2:14 p.m.

A stop sign in the area of Creekview Drive was found to be damaged Wednesday at 5:56 p.m.

Anthony Redding, 47, of Cypress Drive, was cited for drug paraphernalia Wednesday at 6:38 p.m.

A resident of Deer Crossing Drive reported being bitten by a dog Wednesday at 7:19 p.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive reported windows of their residence covered in chalk Wednesday at 8:31 p.m.

A resident of Van Kirk Drive reported identity theft Wednesday at 10:42 p.m.

A resident of Morning Star Drive reported a dispute Thursday at 12:12 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000-block of Sycamore Drive to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road, struck a mailbox and then left the scene Wednesday at 10:37 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on Greenfield Drive in Milford Center to investigate attempted fraud involving a rental home Wednesday at 3:16 p.m.

Deputies responded to Ross Avenue near Jerome Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Toyota Highlander that drove off the road and struck a neighborhood entrance sign Wednesday at 4:27 p.m. The juvenile driver of the Toyota was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies were sent to residence in the 20000-block of Peoria Loop Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District and the Northwest Union Southeast Hardin Fire District responded to the 18000-block of Route 739 to investigate an injury crash involving a 2005 Honda CRV that struck a deer Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Deputies met with a Hilliard Police Officer to take custody of Timothy B. Yates II, 24, of Milford Center, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 7:27 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Kenton Police Officer to take custody of Robin L. Parmer, 27, of Kenton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:41 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers, deputies, units from the Marysville Police Department and the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 near Route 245 for an injury crash involving a 2013 Honda Wednesday at 10:41 a.m. Jennifer Pinhero, 42, of Marysville, was traveling southwest on U.S. 33 when she veered off the left side of the road, struck the end of a guardrail, continued on the rail and turned 90 degrees before coming to a rest. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Grant Medical Center via MedFlight. Grant Medical Center could not be reached for a patient condition by press time.

Comments

comments