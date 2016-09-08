Pancake breakfast planned

The Union County Shrine Club is set to host its annual pancake breakfast Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge. Pancakes, sausage and beverages will be served. Carryout will be available. Proceeds from the events will help members with programs that will support disabled children and burn units at Shriner’s Hospital. Pictured above, from left, are Bill Bumgarner, Bill Frankie, Jin Hyun, Roger Mannasmith, President Dave Patterson, Don Howard, Bill Wening, Treasurer Dave Cook and Brian Wade.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

