Demo for Dave’s

Crews from Goodwin Services razed this home on South Maple Street in Marysville on Thursday as part of a plan to expand Dave’s Pharmacy. Above, Jason Goodwin, in the track hoe, works to pull the second story of the home to the ground. The now vacant lot behind the existing building will soon make room for a new entrance and exit as well as additional parking for the drug store. Officials say the extra space will make the pharmacy drive through better also.

(Photo submitted)

