Jacob Rigsby of Fairbanks (right) returns an interception last week against Waynesfield. The Panthers will look for their second consecutive victory when they travel to Triad this evening.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
The Fairbanks Panthers, coming off their first football victory since 2014, could see a variety of offensive schemes when they travel to neighboring Triad this evening.
Fairbanks Panther gridders will see varied Cardinal offense
