Municipal Court

Speeding – Dawn E. Pfeifer, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Ryan Shuster, 729C Kenny Lane, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Jason W. Styer, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 12, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Darnail Lyles, Gary, IN, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Speeding – Edward C. Spriggs Jr., Gardena, CA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Laura M. Boyd, East Liberty, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

No OL – Laura M. Boyd, East Liberty, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Laura M. Boyd, East Liberty, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Traffic light – Lindsay Kirschenbaum, 19831 Parrott Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyler W. Langford, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jodi L. Daume, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Text while driving – Christopher T. Karl, Powell, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jason L. May, 184 Hillcrest, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Kelvin A. Shank, Hill AFB, UT, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Erica L. Warner, Lima, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Qiang Wu, 170 Lakeside Circle, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to display – Spencer R. Saulters, 22100 Holycross Epps Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trisha Armstrong, West Carrollton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – John Brandenberry, 581 Watkins Glen, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael L. Dunkle, Greentown, IN, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Aaron D. Hoover, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer R. McLaughlin, Hermosa Beach, CA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John L. Murphy, Franklin, TN, $75 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Diane R. Organ, 106 Northcrest, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Traffic light – Diane R. Organ, 106 Northcrest, dismissed, $28 costs.

Expired OL – Nicholas A. Powell, 734 Kenny Lane, $58 f ine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Peter R. Redman, Lancaster, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Matthew J. Snovak, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Franklin E. Ball Jr., Piqua, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – Zachary Blankenship, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Rules at inters – Peter N. Boissiere, 970 White Oak Court, $43 fine.

Seat belt – Peter N. Boissiere, 970 White Oak Court, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Traffic light – William L. Clark, Corning, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Katie R. Harlor, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – James G. Duff, Pataskala, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Rex A. Penney, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Steven J. Moreland, Kenosha, WI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Mitchell D. Rowell, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Casey A. Young, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kate T. Robinson, Cincinnati, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan M. Taylor, Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicole D. Stock, Cardington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

