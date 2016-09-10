First responders honor former EMS chief

A Marysville fire engine raises the American flag as the funeral procession for Marvin Gilbert passes on West Fifth Street Friday afternoon. Gilbert served 25 years as the chief of the Union County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). He served a total of 57 years as a member of the Civil Defense and EMA. Emergency vehicles lined the street leading into Oakdale Cemetery in honor of Gilbert, who died Tuesday at the age of 75.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

