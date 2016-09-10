NU picks up big win

North Union running back Luke Krawcyzk (31) fights off a Grandview defender during Friday evening’s 34-22 victory over the Bobcats. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 with the win. Stories about all of Friday night’s local high school football games may be found on pages 8 and 9 of Saturday’s newspaper. Photo highlights may be found on page 10.

(Photo submitted)

Comments

comments