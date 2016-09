Jonathan Alder’s Jamie Dye (27) picks up yardage against Amanda Clearcreek Friday evening. The Pioneers beat the Aces 34-0. (Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

The football machine that calls itself the Jonathan Alder Pioneers rolled to its third vic- tory in as many weeks of the 2016 season by claiming a 34-0 verdict over Amanda Clear- creek on Friday.