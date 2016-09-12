According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Allenby Drive reported suspicious conditions Friday at 2 p.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported losing an Ohio driver’s license, credit card and money Friday at 3:12 p.m.

A resident of North Court Street reported theft of a gift card Friday at 4:50 p.m.

A resident of Dogwood Drive reported theft of a paycheck Friday at 5:19 p.m.

James Vance, 51, of Park Meadow Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct Friday at 6:12 p.m.

A juvenile from West Ninth Street was arrested for unruly behavior and taken to Central Ohio Youth Center Friday at 8:53 p.m.

Mitchell Jones, 23, of Plain City, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Union County Friday at 10:49 p.m.

Mitchell Jones, 23, of Plain City, was arrested for falsification of identification Saturday at 12:08 a.m.

Kangel Kojo Mbogba Odo, 45, of Columbus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Saturday at 7:55 a.m.

A business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported a theft of consumable goods Saturday at 11:10 a.m.

Kendall Hanuska, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 5:50 p.m.

Tracy Fooce, 41, of London, was cited for criminal damaging Saturday at 6:57 p.m.

Tracy Janas, 33, of and Rueben Trevino, 37, of both of Toledo, were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday at 10:06 p.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported a dispute Sunday at 1:58 a.m.

A resident of Redwood Drive reported theft of prescription medication and other valuables Sunday at 8:43 a.m.

A juvenile was discovered riding his bicycle unattended in the Mill Park area Sunday at 1:12 p.m.

Marysville Division of Police assisted Highland County Sheriff’s Office with a missing juvenile Sunday at 2:23 p.m.

Christopher Kitchen, 41, of Allenby Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Sunday at 5:56 p.m.

Kyle Eby, 33, of Butternut Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Sunday at 11:32 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a dispute over the death a dog Friday at 8:58 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 for a person threatening suicide Friday at 11:54 a.m. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

A deputy was sent to a church camp in the 10000-block of Hinton Mill Road to investigate the theft of lawn mowers and several other tools Friday at 1:01 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 42 exit ramp from U.S. 33, Joseph E. Smith, 29, of Delaware, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence Saturday at 2:53 a.m. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 27000-block of Claibourne Road to investigate a domestic assault between a boyfriend and girlfriend that occurred the night before Saturday at 10:12 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 15000-block of Maple Ridge Road for an overdose Saturday at 12:59 p.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to a residence in the 9000-block of U.S. 42 for an overdose Saturday at 6:12 p.m. One person was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital.

A deputy went to a business on Route 347 in Broadway to investigate the theft of gasoline and other merchandise Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business on Route 347 in Broadway to investigate a dispute between the business owner and a customer Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Richwood Police Department and Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence on Graham Street in Richwood for a person inhaling chemicals inside a vehicle Saturday at 9:08 p.m. After further investigation, Roger A. Cooper, 23, of Delaware, was arrested for abusing harmful intoxicants and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 15000-block of Macklin Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Saturday at 10:07 p.m.

Deputies investigated a dispute between a juvenile and her parents that occurred at a residence in the 23000-block of Broadway Road Saturday at 10:28 p.m.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of James A. Rollings, 24, of Plain City, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 7:33 a.m.

A deputy went to a home in the 12000-block of Weaver Road to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road, through a yard and then left the scene Sunday at 11:11 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 29000-block of Route 37 to investigate a burglary where a laptop computer and prescription medication were stolen Sunday at 1:07 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Union Township Fire Department, and Marysville Fire Department, responded to a property in the 22000-block of Connor Road to investigate an injury crash involving an all-terrain vehicle Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 11000-block of Santa Barbara Drive involving an unknown vehicle that struck a 2008 Toyota Sienna and then left the scene Sunday at 3:22 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

