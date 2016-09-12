Municipal Court

Assured clear distance – Caleb Critchfield, Kenton, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Erica L. Smith, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Giancario Vita, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathleen Stechschulte, Conroe, TX, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mario Brunson, Cumming, GA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin T. Siefker, Grandview Heights, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyler C. Cowles, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeannie K. Spinnati, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas J. Queen, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yiliao Wang, Pittsburgh, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael B. Boggs, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew W. Cotterman, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Marissa Scholucke, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Earl B. Dickerson, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark A. Gerschutz, Edgerton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert R. Swickard, Millersport, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Child restraint – Andrew J. McComas, 73 Red Pine Drive, $600 fine, $300 susp., $156.20 costs, 60 days jail susp.

Furnish alcohol – Holly A. Elliott, Magnetic Springs, $500 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Open container – Joseph S. Dean, Orient, dismissed, $85 costs.

Concentration – Jack L. Richardson, Urbana, $750 fine, $375 susp., $198 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – Jack L. Richardson, Urbana, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Belal Odat, Brecksville, $150 fine, $191 costs.

No OL – Shelsa M. McEntee-Smith, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Kaitlyn M. Boston, Delaware, $600 fine, $500 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

FRA susp – Kaitlyn M. Boston, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Kaitlyn M. Boston, Delaware, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Noah S. Studenmund, 11155 Rausch Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robin L. Wright, 552 Fawnbrook Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey D. McCall, West Mansfield, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Rhonda L. Combs, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jesse J. Hicks, Benwood, WV, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Grey E. Huston, 344 Springwood Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – William L. Mitchell, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Timothy L. Damron, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alexander H. Wann, Hanford, CA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding- Bernice A. Wilson, 260 Riverwind Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hans Wagner, Batavia, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Nathaniel R. Jones, 122 Birch Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Tristen A. Sessler, Richwood, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Comments

comments