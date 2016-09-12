Car flips on Scott Farms Boulevard

Marysville Police responded to this rollover crash on Scott Farms Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m. today. Details are scarce as of press time. According to Deputy Chief Tony Brooks, the report for the crash has not been completed. It is unknown if anyone was transported for medical attention. More information will be available in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.
(Photo submitted)
Car flips on Scott Farms Boulevard0
