Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»JA’s Ayoub places second in race
0912-aziza

JA’s Ayoub places second in race

0
By on Sports

Jonathan Alder’s Aziza Ayoub is pictured competing in a race in this file photo. Ayoub was the second-place overall finisher in the girls Division II race at the McCowan Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Watkins Memorial.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
Aziza Ayoub of Jonathan Alder’s girls cross-country team was the second-place finisher in a field of 260 runners at the Watkins Memorial McGowan Invitational on Saturday.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply