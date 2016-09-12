JA’s Ayoub places second in race

Jonathan Alder’s Aziza Ayoub is pictured competing in a race in this file photo. Ayoub was the second-place overall finisher in the girls Division II race at the McCowan Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Watkins Memorial.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Aziza Ayoub of Jonathan Alder’s girls cross-country team was the second-place finisher in a field of 260 runners at the Watkins Memorial McGowan Invitational on Saturday.

