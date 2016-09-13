Municipal Court

Fail to yield – Jessica E. Green, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Nathan D. Mathew, 1294 Pearl Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – John F. Penafiel-Alvarez, Columbus, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John F. Penafiel-Alvarez, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Imtiazuddin Shaik, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kayla E. Sherman, Sidney, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Santosh K. Toppo, 784 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jayme Blevins, 16525 Martin Welch Road, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Gene G. Bowshier, Springfield, $97 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Devin A. McGrath, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rudy W. Corea Rosa, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

App/pub sfty ve – Andrew D. Daniel, 16559 Burns Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Wahyu Setioko, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. Farrow, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Adam S. Hoover, Orwell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Samuel M. Moore, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Melissa L. Bozzuto, South Bend, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Fnu Abhishek Kumar, 823 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Felix V. Reynoso, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Andrea N. White, 846 West Sixth St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Cynthia L. Stickley, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Jacob E. McCullough, Salem, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Prohib junk mvh – Gregory Conley, Richwood, $150 fine, $217.15 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Phillip C. McGlaughlin, 20305 Shirk Road, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Phillip C. McGlaughlin, 20305 Shirk Road, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Open container – Phillip C. McGlaughlin, 20305 Shirk Road, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Parker D. Miller, Carey, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Fail to yield – Abdiwali J. Mohamed, Columbus, $58 fine, $103 costs.

No OL – Melissa S. Westbrook, 126A North Main St., $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Domini J. Harris, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

FRA susp – Phillip W. Slane, 14298 County Home Road, $600 fine, $300 susp., $123 costs.

No OL – Phillip W. Slane, 14298 County Home Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to display – Phillip W. Slane, 14298 County Home Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Steven C. Bruce, Cable, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Cameron M. Erickson, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Chris S. Penski, Westfield, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jeramiah T. Collins, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Rhoni L. Martin, 991B Coventry Place, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Joseph L. Gradison, Indianapolis, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Angel R. Cruz, 541 Amrine Mill Road, $150 fine, $88 costs.

