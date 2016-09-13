According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Graffiti was discovered on the Jim Simmons Trail Monday at 9:02 a.m.

A business on Columbus Avenue reported a customer left without paying Monday at 1:27 p.m.

Alicia Moore, 27, of Richwood, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 2:07 p.m.

A resident of Stocksdale Drive reported theft from a motor vehicle Monday at 5:31 p.m.

Victoria Long, 24, of U.S. 42, of cited for driving under suspension Monday at 7 p.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported theft of items from a purse Monday at 10:41 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to a business in the 9000-block of Heritage Drive to investigate the theft of mail from a mailbox Monday at 10:41 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 8000-block of Mallard Circle to investigate the theft of a gun, checks and credit cards from a vehicle Monday at 2:41 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Keith D. Bronston, 54, of Reynoldsburg; Norman A. Barcus Jr., 47, of Plain City; and Demanta D. Rogers, 24, of Lima all for outstanding arrest warrants Monday at 5:47 p.m. All three were transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a proerpty damage crash that occurred on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 involving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat that was struck from behind by an unknown van that left the scene Monday at 5:49 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the 34000-block of Route 37 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Toyota that struck a deer Monday at 7:36 p.m.

A deputy took custody of Zachary A. Peterson, 26, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant when he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office Monday at 11:37 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Reports were not available as of press time.

