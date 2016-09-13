Local playwright’s work to be performed

Tickets are now on sale for the Silver Scene Players production of the premiere performance of local playwright Nebbie Brown’s comedy “Live from Hollywood.” Area residents can take part in the “show within a show” as the crowd becomes the studio audience of the hit TV Series “Pryde and Joy.” The audience will also get to see the offstage antics of a cast that’s grown weary of each other. Proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit New Path Pregnancy Resource Center of Union County which is committed to help both women and men who are facing an unplanned pregnancy. The performance is directed by Brown and assistant Pete Edwards and will be the Silver Scene Players’ seventh production. The cast includes Amanda Rockhold, Amber Beech, Erik Gray, Nancy Thomas, Kevin Porter, Stephanie Milroy, Mike Burnes, Mike Williamson, Will Schoenleb, Sam Prestwood, Melissa Edwards, Kaulin Bushong, Barbara Luke and Don Warneke. The performances are being staged at Union County’s Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 233 W. Sixth St. The shows begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.silversceneplayers.com or at the door. For more information, those interested may contact the box office line at 937-553-3SSP (3777).

(Photo illustration submitted)

Comments

comments