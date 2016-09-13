FHS spikers sweep M. Plains

Taryn Brown (2) of Fairbanks blasts the ball over the net against Madison Plains Monday evening. The Lady Panthers won the match in three sets.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The Fairbanks High School varsity volleyball squad got back on the winning track Monday with a three-set sweep over Madison Plains. The Lady Panthers won 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

