Municipal Court

Speeding – Angel R. Cruiz, 541 Amrine Mill Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Maqueli C. Eldredge, Pataskala, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Christopher J.W. Horn, Belle Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to display – Phillip C. McGlaughlin, 20305 Shirk Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Phillip C. McGlaughlin, 20305 Shirk Road, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – David C. Mulligan, 17720 Redspire, $250 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Cameron A. Piatt, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Zachery A. Rathbone, Grove City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Non-compliance – Kaitlin Rosebrook, 1608 Meadowlark Lane, $600 fine, $300 susp., $123 costs.

Speeding – Omar G. Ruiz, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Kyle P. Brooker, Athens, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Cara B. Gootee, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie A. Jennings, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyler L. Wells, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Morgan Yablonsky, Blauvelt, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Text while driving – Marina F. Howresko, 19000 Smokey Road, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Connor R. Whitt, Milford Center, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Damon L. Hawke, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Josh Voss, 14190 Weaver Road, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Juan M. Hernandez Villegas, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $178 costs.

OVI – Adam L.P. Tignor, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 45, $1050 fine, $525 susp., $195 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

FRA susp – Adam L.P. Tignor, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 45, dismissed, $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Adam L.P. Tignor, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 45, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Brittany A. Zoecklein, 231 Caddie Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $155 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey N. King, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Dale W. Fagg, Magnetic Springs, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Drema K. Phelps, 10465 Industrial Pkwy, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – Cody J. Jessee, Urbana, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jerald R. Place, 804 Lakeview Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. Scheid, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Comments

comments